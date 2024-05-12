Cranberry Portage, Man., evacuated due to wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say residents of the northern Manitoba community of Cranberry Portage have been safely evacuated, hours after residents were ordered to leave due wildfire.

An evacuation order was issued for the 700-member community Saturday evening after a wildfire burning nearby jumped Highway 10.

Lori Forbes, the emergency measures Coordinator for the RM of Kelsey, said residents have been put up in hotels in The Pas and Swan River, but added that a lack of space means they’re looking to move some people further south.

A registration centre for evacuees has been set up at the Wescana Inn in The Pas.

Highway 10 is closed between Cranberry Portage and Sherridon Access Road, near Flin Flon, due to the fire.

The evacuation comes as areas of northern Manitoba have been dealing with drought conditions, which has increased the risk of wildfires.

Manitoba Wildfire Service issued a bulletin warning of numerous wildfires burning in the northern portions of Manitoba, including one that sparked evacuation orders and alerts in the Flin Flon area.

Cranberry Portage is about 100 kilometres north of The Pas, 50 kilometres south of Flin Flon and 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. This will be updated as more info is provided.