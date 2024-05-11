Black bear attacks, bites woman on Squamish trail

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was attacked by a black bear while she was walking her dog at a nature estuary in Squamish, B.C., according to conservation officers.

The trails have been closed since the attack happened Friday around 8 p.m., when the woman was walking her dog along a trail south of Bailey Street and it ran off into thick bush, B.C. Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post.

Officers say the woman then noticed two bear cubs and was “suddenly charged and bitten” by an accompanying female bear, suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Conservation officers say the bear then ran off, and later searches of the area did not discover the animal’s whereabouts.

2:06 Hungry bear tears through garage door of Port Moody home

The District of Squamish says in a statement the trails at the estuary has been closed, with caution tape and barricades set up to keep people out of the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservation officers remain at the scene to investigate and are urging hikers to travel in groups and to make sure pets are leashed to avoid similar wildlife encounters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2024.