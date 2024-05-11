Menu

Canada

Black bear attacks, bites woman on Squamish trail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2024 5:30 pm
1 min read
How to avoid wildlife confrontations and protect bears
REALTED: WildSafeBC's Gabriela De Romeri has some pointers on how people can avoid confrontations with bears. – May 3, 2024
A woman was attacked by a black bear while she was walking her dog at a nature estuary in Squamish, B.C., according to conservation officers.

The trails have been closed since the attack happened Friday around 8 p.m., when the woman was walking her dog along a trail south of Bailey Street and it ran off into thick bush, B.C. Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post.

Officers say the woman then noticed two bear cubs and was “suddenly charged and bitten” by an accompanying female bear, suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Conservation officers say the bear then ran off, and later searches of the area did not discover the animal’s whereabouts.

Hungry bear tears through garage door of Port Moody home
The District of Squamish says in a statement the trails at the estuary has been closed, with caution tape and barricades set up to keep people out of the area.

Conservation officers remain at the scene to investigate and are urging hikers to travel in groups and to make sure pets are leashed to avoid similar wildlife encounters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

