Fredericton U-pick prepares for another chapter under new ownership

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 10:36 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Fredericton berry farm Sunset U-Pick’s next chapter'
Fredericton berry farm Sunset U-Pick’s next chapter
It's the end of an era for an iconic 'U-pick' berry farm in Fredericton. The longtime owners are walking away from the project after nearly forty years in the business, passing the torch to new ownership. As Anna Mandin reports, owners David and Susan Walker say Sunset U-Pick will remain in good hands.
In the early 1980s, David Walker said he “conned” his wife Susan into starting Sunset U-Pick, a berry farm in Fredericton.

Four decades later, they said it’s been a hard journey — but rewarding.

“It’s been our summer home for 40 years, we’ve been spending all of our summers here,” Susan Walker said.

As a former teacher, she observed changes in the school system through the work ethic in the workers they’d employ.

“We have a lot of young staff who come every year, and return every year,” she said.

They’ve had challenges as well — like vandals who broke their irrigation.

Susan Walker was quick to remember dark, early mornings doing frost protection for the crops.

“Oh, I hated the mornings so much,” she said.

The U-Pick maintenance is also physically intensive, and Susan Walker noted they are getting older. So, this year, for the first time in decades, they won’t be running the business.

“I just thought it was time to take back the summer,” she said.

Despite the couple stepping aside from the operation, the U-pick isn’t closing.

New owners arrive

The new owners, Jaeson and Coady Waygood, are officially taking over operations June 1. The couple was mentored by David and Susan Walker.

“The tips and tricks that they have, and the crop knowledge is second to none,” Jaeson Waygood said.

The change in ownership comes after about a year and a half of negotiations with the City of Fredericton for a 10-year lease on the land. It was approved earlier this year.

“They wanted to provide that long-term security because the community was so vocal that it was important to them,” Jaeson Waygood said.

Both Jaeson and Coady Waygood are prepared for the challenges the new season may hold.

“Weather is really the primary concern, you just pray for the Goldilocks amount of everything,” Jaeson Waygood said.

But they’re not new to agriculture — Coady Waygood said it will complement their apple orchard in Lower Queensbury, N.B.

“We think it’s a great asset to the city, and we love berries,” she said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

