Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Medicine Hat man charged with child luring involving Tennessee girl

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 1:19 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips'
ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips
Several teenage girls were rescued from the sex trade recently in Alberta. They were all groomed and lured online. Sgt. Kerry Shima with Alert’s ICE Unit sits down with Carole Anne Devaney with advice for parents to help protect their children online – Jul 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

 A 38-year-old man from Medicine Hat has been charged with online child luring and child sexual exploitation-related offences involving a Tennessee girl, according to ALERT, Alberta’s Law Enforcement Response Team.

ALERT said the man allegedly coerced the youth into sharing sexually explicit photos via multiple online chat applications while pretending to be a 13-year-old youth. The offences date back to 2021 when the victim was just 11 years old.

“There were over 7,000 messages exchanged between the suspect and the victim,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger, with ALERT. “We’re talking daily conversations that only stopped when it was discovered by the victim’s parent. This further underscores the need for parents to take a proactive role in understanding what their children are doing online.”

Police said the man was arrested on April 25 at his home following a joint investigation between ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release Friday, ALERT said a search of the man’s home led to the seizure of multiple computers and electronic devices, which are currently being analyzed by investigators.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

ALERT said Medicine Hat Police Service helped with the search warrant execution.

Tyler Clark faces several charges including child luring, making child pornography and making sexually explicit materials available to a child.

“This arrest was only possible with the amazing responsiveness of the global network of like-minded Internet Crimes Against Children investigators. Together we transcended borders and remained diligent in our shared purpose of bringing justice to adults that are preying on our children,” said Det. Paul Lusk, ICAC Task Force.

Police said Clark was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 22, 2024.

Anyone with information on this investigation or any child exploitation is asked to contact their local police, or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Police in Alberta concerned about increase in child luring cases'
Police in Alberta concerned about increase in child luring cases
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices