Medicine Hat woman facing fraud charges after theft from Redcliff Legion

A Medicine Hat, Alta., woman is facing several charges in relation to the alleged theft of thousands of dollars from the Royal Canadian Legion in Redcliff.

RCMP said the woman was charged on March 5 following an extensive investigation that spanned more than a year.

Police said they initially received a complaint about a fraud and theft that had occurred at the Legion on March 31, 2022.

The RCMP investigation revealed “approximately $60,000 was stolen from the Legion and that the offences had taken place between March 1, 2020, and March 31, 2022.”

Kristine Huff, 32, has been charged with fraud and theft over $5,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Medicine Hat court on May 8, 2024.

RCMP would not confirm whether Huff was an employee of the Legion but she is referenced as such in the Legion’s social media posts.

Global News has reached out to the Redcliff Legion for comment.