Woman’s body found on Trans-Canada Trail in Peterborough

The body of a woman was found along a section of the Trans-Canada Trail in Peterborough, Ont., early Friday, police report.
The Peterborough Police Service says around 3:45 a.m. officers were called to the trail in the area of McDonnel and Reid streets after reports a woman’s body was found on the ground.
Police say they are assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner with what they are calling a sudden death investigation.
“At this time, the death is not considered suspicious,” police stated early Friday afternoon.
Police at 7:30 a.m. stated the trail was closed and residents were advised to find an alternate route. The trail was reopened around 10:20 a.m.
Police say anyone with information on the incident is asked to call them at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
