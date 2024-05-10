Menu

Crime

Woman’s body found on Trans-Canada Trail in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 10:01 am
1 min read
Woman’s body found on Trans-Canada Trail in Peterborough
A section of the Trans-Canada trail in Peterborough, Ont., was closed for several hours on Friday morning for a police investigation.
The body of a woman was found along a section of the Trans-Canada Trail in Peterborough, Ont., early Friday, police report.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 3:45 a.m. officers were called to the trail in the area of McDonnel and Reid streets after reports a woman’s body was found on the ground.

Police say they are assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner with what they are calling a sudden death investigation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“At this time, the death is not considered suspicious,” police stated early Friday afternoon.

Police at 7:30 a.m. stated the trail was closed and residents were advised to find an alternate route. The trail was reopened around 10:20 a.m.

A section of the Trans-Canada Trail was closed as police investigated the discovery of a woman’s body. View image in full screen
A section of the Trans-Canada Trail was closed as police investigated the discovery of a woman’s body.
Police say anyone with information on the incident is asked to call them at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

