Woman’s body found on Trans-Canada Trail in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a woman was found along a section of the Trans-Canada Trail in Peterborough, Ont., early Friday, police report.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 3:45 a.m. officers were called to the trail in the area of McDonnel and Reid streets after reports a woman’s body was found on the ground.

Police say they are assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner with what they are calling a sudden death investigation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“At this time, the death is not considered suspicious,” police stated early Friday afternoon.

Police at 7:30 a.m. stated the trail was closed and residents were advised to find an alternate route. The trail was reopened around 10:20 a.m.

View image in full screen A section of the Trans-Canada Trail was closed as police investigated the discovery of a woman’s body.

Police say anyone with information on the incident is asked to call them at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.