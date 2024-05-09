One dead, five injured following fatal collision near Sharbot Lake, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say one person is dead and several others injured after a collision near the community of Sharbot Lake, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Frontenac OPP said they are investigating the single-vehicle collision that occurred on Burke Settlement Road.

One person died while five others were taken to various hospitals, in Perth, Ottawa, and Kingston.

The Township of Central Frontenac also took to social media in the afternoon saying the road, between Howard Road and Over the Hills Road, was closed due to the collision.

