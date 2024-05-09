Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One dead, five injured following fatal collision near Sharbot Lake, officials say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 8:42 pm
1 min read
Frontenac OPP say they are investigating a single-vehicle collision near the community of Sherbet Lake, Ont., which occurred on May 9, 2024. View image in full screen
Frontenac OPP say they are investigating a single-vehicle collision near the community of Sherbet Lake, Ont., which occurred on May 9, 2024. NSD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials say one person is dead and several others injured after a collision near the community of Sharbot Lake, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Frontenac OPP said they are investigating the single-vehicle collision that occurred on Burke Settlement Road.

One person died while five others were taken to various hospitals, in Perth, Ottawa, and Kingston.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Township of Central Frontenac also took to social media in the afternoon saying the road, between Howard Road and Over the Hills Road, was closed due to the collision.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Vehicle catches on fire on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough'
Vehicle catches on fire on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices