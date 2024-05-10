Kelowna arts centre rental to Praxis church draws criticism

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., performing arts centre’s policies are being scrutinized after its decision to rent space to Praxis Church, an ultra-conservative church that publicly disapproves of the LGBTQ2 community.

“The concern is around the doctrine that that the church has, which is based on their beliefs around homosexuality and gender identity,” said Wilbur Turner, president of Advocacy Canada, an organization that advocates for the LGBTQ2 community who is calling on the Rotary Centre to reevaluate its policies.

Among other things, Praxis Church members “believe that divorce and adultery constitute a violation of God’s intention for marriage as laid out in the Holy Bible,” according to its website.

“Additionally, we believe that God has created men and women as two distinct sexual beings and that living in line with God’s created design and one’s biological sex is essential to discipleship to Jesus,” the website reads.

It’s an updated version of the mission statement that prompted protests in 2021. At that time, the website claimed that members “do not condone same sex marriage or homosexual lifestyles.”

Turner said the church’s view flies in the face of the Rotary Centre for the Arts’ mission statement of inclusivity.

“The mission of the Rotary Centre for the Arts is to serve as a dynamic hub where artists and communities converge, finding empowerment and inspiration through the inclusive and transformative force of creative expression,” the website reads.

Combining Praxis Church and this view offer a “mixed message,” Turner said.

“The Rotary Centre for the Arts has a very large Pride flag hanging in their atrium, and folks walking in are seeing that as a symbol of inclusion. And when you have an organization that has several hundred people coming in there for their event every Sunday, taking up that space and promoting the ideas that homosexuality is a sin … that really is transphobic and homophobic.”

People are impacted by the church’s presence, Turner said.

For its part, Praxis Church pastor Josh Dool said inclusivity means being welcoming to people of all beliefs.

“The Rotary Centre itself is committed to being a place that’s welcoming and inclusive of all and it’s a place where a diversity of groups gather,” Dool said.

“Churches have gathered there for over 20 years. We just came on the radar of Advocacy Canada, I think, because we’re one of the fastest-growing churches in Canada. And we’re the largest church in Kelowna that has our doctrinal statement on issues like this, just up on our website.”

He went on to say that the church is inclusive.

“Everyone who comes through the doors of practice, we have a wide diversity of people from different backgrounds, people who yet don’t share our thoughts to those who share our thoughts and that’s all perfectly OK,” he said.

Turner, however, will continue to push for the RCA to look more closely at its policies.

“We believe the RCA can further strengthen its commitment to inclusion by developing clear policies and practices that promote a safe and welcoming environment for everyone,” Turner said.

He’s calling on the RCA to engage in a dialogue with the community and develop concrete steps to ensure the arts centre remains a space free from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

“By implementing clear policies and practices, the RCA can ensure it continues to be a welcoming space for all members of our diverse community,” he said.

The RCA has declined an opportunity to comment.