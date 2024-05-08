B.C. woman fighting for her life in Mexico hospital needs urgent blood donations

Send this page to someone via email

A family is pleading for blood donations from people in Mexico’s Riviera Maya after a B.C. woman was hit by a car.

Kristyferr Koverola, 30, was hit in a crosswalk in Cancun last Sunday.

She is now in critical condition in hospital and needs blood transfusions to ensure she is stable enough for an air transfer to Miami.

Koverola was in Mexico with her husband Troy to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

Now her mother-in-law said they are doing everything they can to save Koverola.

“Anyone who can come and give blood, the sooner the better, because we don’t want to lose her,” Linda Koverola told Global News.

“It’s difficult, so difficult. She’s just a bright shining star in our family and the love of his life.”

Anyone can donate in person at the hospital. There is no cost to donate and everyone is required to fast for eight hours before the donation.

In particular, anyone with A+ blood type would be the best match for Koverola.

The hospital is called Hospital Amerimed and told Global News no appointment is needed.

There is also a GoFundMe set up to help with additional expenses.

“Those two are made for each other,” Koverola said.

“They love each other, they complement each other, they think the world of each other and are just so in love.

“I will gladly take second best to her any day. She can take my spot as his number-one woman any day.”

Koverola said they are now just hoping for the best.