Fire

Fire destroys workshop on Kawartha Lakes farm

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 2:26 pm
1 min read
An overnight fire destroyed a workshop at a farm in Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday. A tractor fire inside the building is being blamed.
No injuries were reported following a workshop fire on a farm north of Lindsay, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service Chief Terry Jones says around 11:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on County Road 36.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Jones says firefighters found a fire in a workshop/implement shed on the property which features custom-cut cedar lumber for decks and fences.

Jones say no one and no animals were injured.

The cause of the blaze is believed to be a tractor that caught fire inside the building. Jones said the fire spread through the building and damaged other content.

The damage is estimated at $450,000, he said.

