Fire destroys workshop on Kawartha Lakes farm

No injuries were reported following a workshop fire on a farm north of Lindsay, Ont., on Tuesday night.
Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service Chief Terry Jones says around 11:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on County Road 36.
Jones says firefighters found a fire in a workshop/implement shed on the property which features custom-cut cedar lumber for decks and fences.
Jones say no one and no animals were injured.
The cause of the blaze is believed to be a tractor that caught fire inside the building. Jones said the fire spread through the building and damaged other content.
The damage is estimated at $450,000, he said.
