3 rescued during fire at south-end house in Peterborough

Firefighters rescued three people during a fire at a home in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Peterborough Fire Services responded to a reported structure fire on Orpington Road and discovered smoke billowing from the second floor.

Firefighters managed to rescue three individuals from the building.

No serious injuries were reported. However, paramedics were assessing one of the residents at the scene

No word yet on the cause of the fire or damage estimates.

— More to come.