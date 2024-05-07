Menu

Fire

3 rescued during fire at south-end house in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
No serious injuries were reported following a reported fire at a home on Orpington Road in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters rescued three people during a fire at a home in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Peterborough Fire Services responded to a reported structure fire on Orpington Road and discovered smoke billowing from the second floor.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Firefighters managed to rescue three individuals from the building.

No serious injuries were reported. However, paramedics were assessing one of the residents at the scene

Trending Now

No word yet on the cause of the fire or damage estimates.

— More to come.

