Guelph man charged following alleged assault, forcible confinement

Guelph police say a man is facing charges after it was reported a woman was repeatedly assaulted and forcibly confined.
In late April, police said they began investigating after a woman reported that she was assaulted and prevented from leaving a motel room and two different apartment units for days at a time.
The accused was also being investigated for hitting another woman outside of a downtown apartment earlier in April.
A 55-year-old from Guelph was found and arrested on Tuesday.
He was been held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
