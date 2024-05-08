Guelph man charged following alleged assault, forcible confinement

See more sharing options

Guelph police say a man is facing charges after it was reported a woman was repeatedly assaulted and forcibly confined.

In late April, police said they began investigating after a woman reported that she was assaulted and prevented from leaving a motel room and two different apartment units for days at a time.

The accused was also being investigated for hitting another woman outside of a downtown apartment earlier in April.

A 55-year-old from Guelph was found and arrested on Tuesday.

He was been held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.