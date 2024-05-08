Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man charged following alleged assault, forcible confinement

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 8, 2024 11:12 am
1 min read
The 55-year-old Guelph man has been investigated for multiple violent incidents, including assaulting a woman and forcible confinement in April. View image in full screen
The 55-year-old Guelph man has been investigated for multiple violent incidents, including assaulting a woman and forcible confinement in April. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a man is facing charges after it was reported a woman was repeatedly assaulted and forcibly confined.

In late April, police said they began investigating after a woman reported that she was assaulted and prevented from leaving a motel room and two different apartment units for days at a time.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The accused was also being investigated for hitting another woman outside of a downtown apartment earlier in April.

Trending Now

A 55-year-old from Guelph was found and arrested on Tuesday.

He was been held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices