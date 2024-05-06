Rain barrel usage increasing in southern Alberta

Rain barrel usage is increasing in southern Alberta as drought concerns across the province loom.

Richard Burke, a member of the Horticultural Society of Lethbridge, says the idea of storing water is nothing new.

“We’ve been practicing conservation for years just because that’s where we live,” said Burke. “There’s no point in wasting water.”

He says even a small amount of rainfall can make a big difference in his garden.

“An inch of rain will get me 300 gallons of water.”

A member of the Fort Macleod Environment Committee says she has already seen success with her barrels.

“A centimetre of rain can fill that barrel up and I’ve already filled up twice this year,” said Ronda Reach.

The looming concerns of a drought are leaving many to consider conservation options, such as rain collection barrels. Local businesses are reporting higher demand and lower stock.

Kam Bullock, the manager of Coaldale’s Home Hardware, says the demand — especially with online orders — has skyrocketed this year.

“It’s not a huge item that we get asked for a lot. Usually (we have) two to three different kinds in stock,” said Bullock. “We’ve noticed our online orders has increased to the point where we (had sold) two to three last week and we’ve sold out of the ones we had in stock. So, definitely looking to get more in stock, that’s for sure.”

Burke says the idea of water conservation is not just a trend either, but something he hopes will catch on. He also uses solar powered pumps to do the work while he is not in his garden.

“(It’s) not only for the convenience, but you make sure that you’ve got water for your plants. Tomatoes, for example, need regular watering so I’ve had these things hooked up for several years,” said Burke. “You go away and you come back and they’re watered.”

To help encourage less water usage and more conservation, the Town of Fort Macleod has implemented a program to help residents purchase rain barrels for a lower price than in store.

“We work with a supplier who is recycling barrels and we make those available to the community at cost,” said Reach.

She says this can save residents quite a bit of money on both their water bills and their initial investment into a rain barrel.

Due to his impressive setup, including six barrels, Burke says he is not concerned as Lethbridge heads into what looks to be a dry summer.

“You don’t have to be watching your water gauge just churning and it shouldn’t be, because you really don’t need to be doing that,” said Burke. “None of us can afford to be wasting water, but you can also just take advantage of the water that you’ve got.”

Voluntary water restrictions are already in place in Lethbridge and mandatory restrictions are looming on the horizon.