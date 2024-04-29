Okanagan weather: Rain risk diminishes to end April

There is a chance of a few sprinkles and the risk of a thunderstorm on Monday as temperatures climb back into low double digits.
Mid-teen temperatures are where daytime highs aim for Tuesday under partly cloudy skies for the last day of April with a slight chance of rain.
May begins Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud before the clouds return with the mercury making its way into the upper teens with a slight chance of showers.
Upper teens will be back on Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud before the 20s could get cracked to wrap up the week on Friday.
The first weekend of May will see a return to a chance of showers with daytime highs hovering from the upper teens to the low 20s.
