Okanagan weather: Rain risk diminishes to end April

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
The chance of rain diminishes through the final few hours of April Tuesday evening. View image in full screen
The chance of rain diminishes through the final few hours of April Tuesday evening. SkyTracker Weather
There is a chance of a few sprinkles and the risk of a thunderstorm on Monday as temperatures climb back into low double digits.

Mid-teen temperatures are where daytime highs aim for Tuesday under partly cloudy skies for the last day of April with a slight chance of rain.

May begins Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud before the clouds return with the mercury making its way into the upper teens with a slight chance of showers.

Upper teens will be back on Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud before the 20s could get cracked to wrap up the week on Friday.

The first weekend of May will see a return to a chance of showers with daytime highs hovering from the upper teens to the low 20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

