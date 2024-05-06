Emergency Preparedness Week kicks off in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Monday marks the start of Emergency Preparedness Week across Canada, and the City of London wants to make sure Londoners are ready in case of a “what-if” scenario.

The week kicked off at the London International Airport, where the use of several emergency vehicles was demonstrated, including the fire department’s new truck that features a 115-foot articulating platform.

Getting all set up for the #EPWeek kick-off at @flyyxu with our partners in emergency services! #ldnont pic.twitter.com/gAc6eaNEjl — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) May 6, 2024

The annual event, which runs from May 6 to May 11 this year, features education and messaging to help people prepare for an emergency before they happen.

“Emergencies happen fast, they take people off guard,” says London Fire Department deputy chief Matt Hepditch.

“We have to make sure once you plan and prepare that you’re ready. And you know what you have to do in that emergency rather than standing there and not knowing what to do.”

Officials recommend having an emergency preparedness kit ready that includes things like flashlights, batteries, candles, blankets, and a three-day supply of food and water.

In addition, the city is asking the public to sign up for London’s emergency alert system. Emergency management will be conducting a test of the alert system on Tuesday at 10:55 a.m.

“These tests are conducted to ensure that our Alert London system is working correctly, and it’s an opportunity for residents to ensure they are registered and receiving the notifications,” says Paul Ladouceur, director of emergency management and security services for the City of London.

“While many people may not want to discuss ‘what if’ emergency scenarios, it’s important to plan ahead. Planning and education are essential in maintaining public safety.”

On Tuesday, May 7 at 10:55 a.m., Londoners who have registered for Alert London will receive a test notification. In the event of an emergency, Alert London will provide critical public safety messages to anyone who has signed up. Register now: https://t.co/tcHreaIi8i pic.twitter.com/vsGXxTVoBb — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) May 6, 2024

The emergency preparedness messaging comes just two weeks after an on-fire CPKC train rolled through downtown London. The investigation into that event continues.

London Mayor Josh Morgan says the train was a perfect example as to why emergency preparedness is important.

“Do you think anybody in their training would have contemplated a train on fire in the downtown of the city?” He said.

“Fire and Emergency Services responded quickly, accurately and ended up getting that that fire out quickly. They require information communication and training, so in a situation like this, they know how to respond exceptionally and I think that was done in this case.”

Morgan adds that there’s been regular contact with CPKC and the city, but details on what caused the fire or how the investigation is progressing haven’t been shared publicly.

“I think all those answers will come out in time but at the end of the day I’m very happy with the way our emergency services responded to get the immediate danger and situation under control.”

CPKC tells Global News there are no updates that can be shared at this time.

More information about Emergency Preparedness Week can be found on the city’s website.