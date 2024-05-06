Several homes in southeast Edmonton damaged by weekend gunfire

Send this page to someone via email

People living in the Ellerslie neighbourhood were on edge Monday after bullets ripped through several homes on Saturday evening.

Edmonton police said there were multiple reports of a shooting between two vehicles in the area of 86th Street and 6th Avenue Southwest at around 6:40 p.m.

One woman who lives in the southeast Edmonton community said she heard at least 13 gunshots, starting at around 6:30 p.m.

Several residents told Global News they saw a man fall out of a vehicle in the alley and heard him cry out for 911.

Two men were taken into custody, one of whom is being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds.

View image in full screen Edmonton police officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting between two vehicles in the area of 86th Street and 6th Avenue Southwest around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Morris Gamblin/Global News

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and others may have been involved.

They continue to investigate and are looking for more security footage.

Police confirm a number of homes were damaged by gunfire.

A bullet went through Miko Gallardo’s home — into a bedroom window. He says they were lucky no one was in that room at the time.

“It was the shock,” he said.

“A few bullets around this area too. But if it’s happening in your house, it’s a different story.

Gallardo said his grandmother lives with him.

“The first half an hour, she was quite in shock.”

She heard the gunshots, he said.

“It’s bad. I’m trying to console her. It’s traumatizing for her.”

He said this is the first time there’s been a shooting in the neighbourhood.

“When the house with gunshots is yours, it’s pretty scary,” Gallardo said.

“It hasn’t happened before… All of a sudden, police just knocked on our door… We didn’t expect a shooting around this neighbourhood.”