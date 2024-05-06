Woman charged with murder in Edmonton man’s New Year’s Day 2023 death

Send this page to someone via email

A second person — a 37-year-old woman — has been charged with murder in the death of a 70-year-old Edmonton man last January.

Ronald Bell, 70, was found dead at a home near 107th Avenue and 106th Street at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

It was originally called in as a “sudden death,” but an autopsy revealed Bell’s death was homicide.

“For investigative reasons, the cause of death continues to be withheld,” police said in an update on May 6.

Bell’s truck was found in Calgary on Jan. 5 with stolen plates.

Donn Austin Gauthier, 43, was arrested on July 11, 2023, in relation to the death. He was charged with first-degree murder, arson, indignity to a body and breach recognize.

Another person has since been charged.

Melissa Norris, 37, was arrested on May 2, 2024, and has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Bell’s death.