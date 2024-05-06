Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Woman charged with murder in Edmonton man’s New Year’s Day 2023 death

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Homicide detectives seek answers in ‘violent’ death of senior in central Edmonton'
Homicide detectives seek answers in ‘violent’ death of senior in central Edmonton
Ronald Bell, 70, was found dead at a home in the Central McDougall neighbourhood several days after police believe he was violently killed. As Nicole Stillger reports, investigators are searching for his truck that went missing on the day he died, as well as several people who might know what happened. – Jan 5, 2023
A second person — a 37-year-old woman — has been charged with murder in the death of a 70-year-old Edmonton man last January.

Ronald Bell, 70, was found dead at a home near 107th Avenue and 106th Street at around 1 p.m. on  Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

It was originally called in as a “sudden death,” but an autopsy revealed Bell’s death was homicide.

“For investigative reasons, the cause of death continues to be withheld,” police said in an update on May 6.

Bell’s truck was found in Calgary on Jan. 5 with stolen plates.

Donn Austin Gauthier, 43, was arrested on July 11, 2023, in relation to the death. He was charged with first-degree murder, arson, indignity to a body and breach recognize.

Story continues below advertisement

Another person has since been charged.

Melissa Norris, 37, was arrested on May 2, 2024, and has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Bell’s death.

Click to play video: 'Surveillance video of truck belonging to senior killed in Edmonton on New Years Day'
Surveillance video of truck belonging to senior killed in Edmonton on New Years Day
