Bombers icon Milt Stegall to return to Winnipeg for rookie camp

Send this page to someone via email

A familiar face to Winnipeg football fans will be back in town this week for the club’s 2024 rookie camp.

Hall of Fame receiver Milt Stegall, who spent 14 years in blue and gold, will join the Blue Bombers at a practice session Wednesday morning.

In addition to the practice, which is open to fans, Stegall — one of the most decorated players in Bombers and CFL history — will attend some team meetings.

Story continues below advertisement

Now a TV football analyst, Stegall retired from playing the game in 2009 after 199 games with Winnipeg, and putting his stamp all over the league’s record books.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Wednesday’s practice session runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. at the field beside Winnipeg Soccer Federation South, the team said.