Waterloo police bust 5 impaired drivers in just 5 hours

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say five drivers were arrested for driving under the influence in just five hours over the weekend.

The first arrest came on Friday night after a resident called police to report a truck that was driving erratically in the parking lot of a store near King Street East and Chopin Drive at around 7:20 p.m.

When officers tracked down the pickup truck a short time later, the driver got out and attempted to flee the scene while also assaulting an officer, according to police.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say police deployed a stun gun to stop the man.

A 63-year-old was arrested and has been charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Shortly before midnight, emergency services were called to the area around Ingleside and Dalegrove drives after someone reported that a BMW had hit two parked vehicles in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

When officers and paramedics reached the scene, they found the driver injured inside the BMW on Dalegrove Drive.

He was taken by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

They say a 36-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a number of charges, including operation while impaired, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration, dangerous operation and failure to comply with a release order.

Three other drivers were also arrested between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Friday night into Saturday morning, according to police, who say that in total, 14 charges were laid.