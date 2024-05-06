Winnipeg man arrested, charged with manslaughter in connection with 2022 shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have a man in custody as part of an ongoing murder investigation, a year and a half after a fatal shooting on William Avenue.

Police said Delany Nora Desmarais, 23, was shot in the upper body on Nov. 12, 2022, and died of her injuries after being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

A warrant for manslaughter was issued in March of this year for Clinton Desmond Bignell, 49. Officers spotted Bignell near Furby Street and Cumberland Avenue on May 1, police said, and arrested him.

In addition to manslaughter, he’s facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.