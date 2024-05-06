Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested, charged with manslaughter in connection with 2022 shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 11:34 am
1 min read
Police at the scene of a shooting on William Avenue in November 2022. An arrest has been made a year and a half after the incident. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a shooting on William Avenue in November 2022. An arrest has been made a year and a half after the incident. Global News
Winnipeg police have a man in custody as part of an ongoing murder investigation, a year and a half after a fatal shooting on William Avenue.

Police said Delany Nora Desmarais, 23, was shot in the upper body on Nov. 12, 2022, and died of her injuries after being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

A warrant for manslaughter was issued in March of this year for Clinton Desmond Bignell, 49. Officers spotted Bignell near Furby Street and Cumberland Avenue on May 1, police said, and arrested him.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In addition to manslaughter, he’s facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg woman dead following shooting: police'
Winnipeg woman dead following shooting: police
