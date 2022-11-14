Winnipeg police investigate weekend killing of woman, 23

See more sharing options

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into a shooting Saturday morning that left a local woman dead.

The victim, who has been identified as 23-year-old Delany Nora Desmarais, died from her injuries after receiving emergency medical care at the scene of the downtown shooting and being rushed to hospital in critical condition once an ambulance arrived.

Police said officers arrived at the 400 block of William Avenue around 5:20 a.m., where they found the victim.

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

