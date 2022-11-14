Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigate weekend killing of woman, 23

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 12:11 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into a shooting Saturday morning that left a local woman dead.

The victim, who has been identified as 23-year-old Delany Nora Desmarais, died from her injuries after receiving emergency medical care at the scene of the downtown shooting and being rushed to hospital in critical condition once an ambulance arrived.

Read more: Winnipeg matches grim record with 44th homicide of 2022

Police said officers arrived at the 400 block of William Avenue around 5:20 a.m., where they found the victim.

Trending Now

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Community activist calls for changes, after Winnipeg sets homicide record'
Community activist calls for changes, after Winnipeg sets homicide record

 

Advertisement
ShootingHomicideWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers