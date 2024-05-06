Menu

Crime

Cash and jewelry stolen from home in Guelph’s west end: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 6, 2024 12:30 pm
1 min read
Police say neighbors saw a man knock on the front door when the homeowners went out on Saturday morning before walking to the back of the house. View image in full screen
Police say neighbors saw a man knock on the front door when the homeowners went out on Saturday morning before walking to the back of the house. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say nearly $6,000 in cash and jewelry was stolen from a west end home.

Police said officers were called to a home near Marksam Road and Stephen Drive on Saturday afternoon after the homeowner found the house ransacked and reported property missing.

Investigators said neighbours reported seeing a man knocking on the front door shortly after the homeowners left that morning. The man was then seen walking towards the back of the house, police said.

The man was described as in his 40s, between five feet six inches and five feet eight inches tall, wearing dark clothing, including possibly long shorts, and carrying a red reusable bag.

Around $5,700 in American and Canadian cash was stolen and a large amount of jewelry was reported missing, police said.

