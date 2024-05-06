Menu

National

Canada

Montreal-area home sales jump by 25% in April

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2024 10:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New plans to develop Montreal’s Hippodrome site into massive housing project'
New plans to develop Montreal’s Hippodrome site into massive housing project
RELATED - In Montreal, talks are once again underway to build a multi-billion-dollar real estate project on the Hippodrome site west of the Decarie Expressway. Officials from all levels of government say they're on board to transform the vacant space into a vibrant community. But as Global's Tim Sargeant explains, many plans to develop the land have come and gone over the years -- and some wonder if this one will stick – Apr 19, 2024
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales surged 25.5 per cent in April compared with the same month last year, with levels returning to historical averages.

The association says home sales in the region totalled 4,688 for the month, up from 3,734 in April 2023.

The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by a 6.5 per cent rise for the price of a single-family home at $575,000 last month.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Meanwhile, the median price for a plex rose four per cent to $754,000 and the median price for a condominium rose 2.7 per cent to $400,598.

QPAREB market analysis director Charles Brant says there was a “very reactive recovery” in April due to the expectation of an “imminent return to a downward cycle in interest rates” and price growth in the market that could follow.

Story continues below advertisement

Active listings for April jumped 19 per cent compared with a year earlier to 18,932, while new listings rose 33.1 per cent to 7,099.

Click to play video: 'Montreal east end condo construction target of vandalism over short-term rentals'
Montreal east end condo construction target of vandalism over short-term rentals
© 2024 The Canadian Press

