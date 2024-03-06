Menu

Economy

Montreal real estate market sees ‘dynamic start’ to 2024 as February home sales jump

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2024 2:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alternative home ownership options'
Alternative home ownership options
According to a new Re/Max poll more Canadians are getting creative when it comes to purchasing a new home. Global News Morning speaks with Re/Max Real Estate Advisor Tim Hill about some of those non-traditional options.
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales jumped 30 per cent in February compared with the same month a year earlier, but sales activity remained slightly below the historical average for this time of year.

The association says home sales in the region totalled 3,843 for the month, up from 2,955 in February 2023.

The median price for all housing types was up year-over-year, led by a seven per cent rise for the price of a single-family home at $550,000 last month. Meanwhile, the median price for a condominium and a plex both increased by four per cent, to $395,000 and $739,500, respectively.

Active listings for February jumped 18 per cent compared with a year earlier to 18,110, while new listings rose 32 per cent to 6,769.

QPAREB market analysis director Charles Brant says the increase in active listings on the market “has been quickly absorbed by the manifestation of a still very significant latent demand,” with many buyers keen to capitalize on what they feel are favourable negotiation conditions.

Brant calls it a “dynamic start to the year” in terms of sales activity, which he attributes to factors such as sustained migratory flow since the end of the pandemic and optimism ahead of the Bank of Canada’s anticipated rate cuts later this year.

Click to play video: 'How to Get Your Home Ready for the Spring Real Estate Market'
How to Get Your Home Ready for the Spring Real Estate Market
© 2024 The Canadian Press

