3 dead, two hospitalized, after speeding vehicle collides with tree in Fredericton

Three people are dead and two others have been rushed to a nearby hospital after a speeding vehicle struck a tree and landed on a nearby car in Fredericton early Sunday morning.

According to a release, Fredericton Police said the fatal collision occurred aorund 1 a.m. on the 700 block of Douglas Avenue, on the city’s northside.

“The vehicle in question was believed to have been travelling at a high rate of speed when it struck a tree and landed on another vehicle,” police said in a statement.

“The driver and two occupants of the car died at the scene as a result of their injuries.”

Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision on Douglas Avenuehttps://t.co/0Wcbucpmir — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) May 5, 2024

Police said an additional two passengers were hospitalized as a result of the crash. One individual is currently being treated for critical injuries, while another sustained minor injuries.

“The occupants of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries,” police added.

Chief Martin Gaudet described the fatal incident as a “terrible tragedy.”

“Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased, and those impacted by the accident,” he said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are also with the first responders who attended the scene.”

Police said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing and more details will be provided at a later date.