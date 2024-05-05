Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 dead, two hospitalized, after speeding vehicle collides with tree in Fredericton

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 5, 2024 2:17 pm
1 min read
A close-up of police lights in front of a blurry daylight background. View image in full screen
Fredericton Police said the collision occurred on the 700 block of Douglas Avenue early Sunday morning. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people are dead and two others have been rushed to a nearby hospital after a speeding vehicle struck a tree and landed on a nearby car in Fredericton early Sunday morning.

According to a release, Fredericton Police said the fatal collision occurred aorund 1 a.m. on the 700 block of Douglas Avenue, on the city’s northside.

“The vehicle in question was believed to have been travelling at a high rate of speed when it struck a tree and landed on another vehicle,” police said in a statement.

“The driver and two occupants of the car died at the scene as a result of their injuries.”

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Police said an additional two passengers were hospitalized as a result of the crash. One individual is currently being treated for critical injuries, while another sustained minor injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The occupants of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries,” police added.

Chief Martin Gaudet described the fatal incident as a “terrible tragedy.”

“Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased, and those impacted by the accident,” he said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are also with the first responders who attended the scene.”

Police said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing and more details will be provided at a later date.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices