Canada

15-year-old boy dead after ATV collision near New Brunswick highway

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 4, 2024 1:23 pm
1 min read
A photo of blurred police siren lights at night. View image in full screen
Police said the incident is believed to have occurred when one of the drivers lost control of their ATV and crashed into another one. Global News
A 15-year-old boy is dead following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that occurred in the area of Beresford, N.B., late Friday night.

In a release on Saturday, New Brunswick RCMP said police responded at about 10:20 p.m. to a report of a collision involving two ATVs on Route 11. Police believe one of the drivers lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the other.

“The driver of the first ATV was treated for minor injuries at the scene and the passenger, a 15-year-old boy, died at the scene,” police said in a statement, adding that the boy was from the Bathurst area.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The driver of the second ATV was transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The release noted that the driver of the first ATV, a 15-year-old youth, was arrested on the scene but later released. The individual is scheduled to appear in court in September.

No further information surrounding the details of the arrest was provided.

Police said an investigation into the collision is ongoing with assistance from the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office.

“Route 11 was closed for several hours but has since reopened,” police said.

