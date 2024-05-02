Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Niagara police investigate murder of man, woman in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 7:03 pm
1 min read
Niagara regional police investigate a homicide at a Queenston Street home on May 2, 2024. View image in full screen
Niagara regional police investigate a homicide at a Queenston Street home on May 2, 2024. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Niagara police say one person is in custody following the death of two people at home in St. Catharines, Ont.

Detectives say the incident appears not to be a “random act of violence” and that the man and woman were located early Thursday around 9 a.m. at Queenston and Lorne streets.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A police spokesperson says no charges have been laid so far, with a forensic unit still to complete an investigation.

More to come.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices