Niagara police investigate murder of man, woman in St. Catharines

Niagara police say one person is in custody following the death of two people at home in St. Catharines, Ont.
Detectives say the incident appears not to be a “random act of violence” and that the man and woman were located early Thursday around 9 a.m. at Queenston and Lorne streets.
Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
A police spokesperson says no charges have been laid so far, with a forensic unit still to complete an investigation.
More to come.
More on Crime
- 4th youth charged with murder in killing of 16-year-old outside Halifax mall
- Windows shattered, property damaged as May Day protests turn violent in Montreal
- Trump trial hears recording discussing hush money scheme: ‘What do we got to pay?’
- Canada’s most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. over Toronto homicide
Comments