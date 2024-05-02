Niagara police investigate murder of man, woman in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police say one person is in custody following the death of two people at home in St. Catharines, Ont.

Detectives say the incident appears not to be a “random act of violence” and that the man and woman were located early Thursday around 9 a.m. at Queenston and Lorne streets.

A police spokesperson says no charges have been laid so far, with a forensic unit still to complete an investigation.

More to come.