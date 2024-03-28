Son charged with 1st degree murder in death of parents in St. Catharines, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The son of two residents found dead in their St. Catharines, Ont. home on Monday is facing a pair of first-degree murder charges, according to police.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) says the 43-year-old was arrested and charged on Thursday and expected to face a judge on Friday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Homicide detectives say the deceased couple were discovered just after midday at a residence on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy Streets on March 25.

With consent from their family, NRPS revealed the two 75-year-olds were Celine-Marie Owens and Harold Owens.

Sean Owens of St. Catharines is accused of the double murder, according to police.

The circumstances around the nature of the incident are still under investigation.

Police say anyone with information can reach out to NRPS or Crime Stoppers.