Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Son charged with 1st degree murder in death of parents in St. Catharines, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 4:00 pm
1 min read
NRP investigate stabbing at local campground View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say an investigation into the suspicious death at a St. Catharines couple is still ongoing. The couple were found by officers deceased in an Elma Street residence. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The son of two residents found dead in their St. Catharines, Ont. home on Monday is facing a pair of first-degree murder charges, according to police.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) says the 43-year-old was arrested and charged on Thursday and expected to face a judge on Friday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Homicide detectives say the deceased couple were discovered just after midday at a residence on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy Streets on March 25.

With consent from their family, NRPS revealed the two 75-year-olds were Celine-Marie Owens and Harold Owens.

Trending Now

Sean Owens of St. Catharines is accused of the double murder, according to police.

The circumstances around the nature of the incident are still under investigation.

Police say anyone with information can reach out to NRPS or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices