National

Canada

Changes to Kingston city transit system come into effect in May

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 5:12 pm
1 min read
Expanded services and greater availability are reasons behind adjustments to the city of Kingston's transit system, says transit services general manager Christoper Norris. View image in full screen
Expanded services and greater availability are reasons behind adjustments to the city of Kingston's transit system, says transit services general manager Christoper Norris. Talha Hashmani / Global News
Changes are coming to the Kingston Transit system, as certain routes await expanded services this May.

Adjustments to Kingston, Ont.’s transit system were implemented on May 1, opening the door to more frequent service and additional stops along certain routes.

In a release on Tuesday, the city said buses on Route 1 will extend services to 11 p.m. from Mondays to Saturdays. Route 11 will see buses operating with 30-minute services on weekdays, while routes 7 and 14 will introduce new stops.

All changes to the system are noted on the city’s website as well as transit apps, according to the release.

Christopher Norris, general manager of transit services with the city, said that such adjustments come as a way to meet customer demands.

“We like to be nimble and reactive, and listen to what residents, employers and our customers have to say about the service,” he said.

“To be able to grow, we want to be able to meet those needs. Some of those changes (coming up) are doing exactly that.”

According to Norris, the updates aim to make transit services more available and accessible to residents. He added that the city is looking to add three additional electric buses to its fleet. Two more are expected next year, he said.

Two of the city’s buses are electrical.

