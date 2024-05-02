Film production in Brantford to include pyrotechnics and simulated gunfire

Send this page to someone via email

Over the next week or so, residents of Brantford are being warned that production of a large-scale film production with a variety of special effects will be taking place around the Wilfrid Laurier University campus.

The school issued a release which said the filming will take be around George Street, Dalhousie Street, King Street, Queen Street and Colborne Street from May 1 to May 8.

It warned that people in the area “should be aware that at times during filming, there will be an array of special effects in use, including explosives, pyrotechnics, fires, simulated gunfire, mock weapons, mock officers and vehicles, drones and simulated accidents.”

While the school did not provide the name of the production, the Netflix series FUBAR has been filming in Elora while the Prime series Reacher is also back in southern Ontario filming its third season.

While no filming activities are expected before 7 a.m. or after 11 p.m. on any production day, the production has applied for a noise bylaw exemption for the relocation of vehicles.

A number of Laurier parking lots and buildings will be closed, including the Gold Permit Parking behind the Special Constable Service Building at 45 Market Street, while the lot between the student centre and the research and academic centre will be accessible via the Dalhousie and Darling street entrances. A number of other lots in the area will also be closed. Street parking will also be off-limits one some streets as well.

Road and sidewalk closures include Queen Street from Colborne to Darling, and George Street from Dalhousie to Darling. There will also be some lane closures on Dalhousie Street.

There will also be intermittent traffic closures from May 6 to May 8 at streets and intersections in the area which will last around 5 minutes at a time.