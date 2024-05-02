Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man illegally claims nearly $10K in social services benefits, police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 2, 2024 10:26 am
1 min read
Guelph police say the man turned himself in on Wednesday after illegally claiming almost $10,000 in social services benefits since 2000. View image in full screen
Guelph police say the man turned himself in on Wednesday after illegally claiming almost $10,000 in social services benefits since 2000. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police have laid charges in connection with a fraud investigation that dates back nearly 25 years.

Police said a 40-year-old from Guelph began receiving payments in early 2000 after reporting he had no income.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators learned he started working later in the year, but he didn’t report the income, allegedly receiving an overpayment of almost $10,000 in benefits.

Trending Now

The accused was notified in June 2021 but didn’t address it, and he turned himself in on Wednesday.

He’ll appear in court in July.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices