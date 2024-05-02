Guelph man illegally claims nearly $10K in social services benefits, police say

Guelph police have laid charges in connection with a fraud investigation that dates back nearly 25 years.
Police said a 40-year-old from Guelph began receiving payments in early 2000 after reporting he had no income.
Investigators learned he started working later in the year, but he didn’t report the income, allegedly receiving an overpayment of almost $10,000 in benefits.
The accused was notified in June 2021 but didn’t address it, and he turned himself in on Wednesday.
He’ll appear in court in July.
