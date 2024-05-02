Okanagan weather: Cloudy skies ahead, but warm temperatures also in forecast

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan forecast for Thursday will see clouds bubbling up throughout the day, along with a slight chance of showers, as temperatures climb into the upper teens.

For Friday, a mix of sun and clouds will wrap up the workweek, with daytime highs cracking back into the 20s.

For the first weekend of May, cloudy skies are expected, with Saturday seeing temperatures hitting the upper teens or low 20s.

Another round of clouds will roll in on Sunday, along with afternoon highs in the low 20s.

Cloudy skies will start the first full workweek of May on Monday, along with a chance of sprinkles and an afternoon high in the mid-teens, where they’ll hang out for much of the week ahead.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

