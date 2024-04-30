3 Halifax-area schools dismissed early due to threats, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Three Halifax-area schools were dismissed early Tuesday afternoon in response to threats that were written on paper or on bathroom stall doors, school officials say.

For some students, it was the second day in a row a threat had sent them home early.

Tuesday’s closures affected Millwood High School in Middle Sackville, as well as Halifax West High School and Park West School in Halifax.

Park West School has students in pre-primary to Grade 9.

“Safety of students and staff is our highest priority and any time a potential threat is directed at a school, it is taken seriously. School leaders contact police and investigations take place,” wrote Lindsey Bunin, spokesperson for Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).

“When it is not possible to assure safety, out of an abundance of caution and to allow police to investigate, schools are closed.”

On Monday, a threatening message discovered in a school bathroom led to an early closure at Halifax West High School, and police being called to the scene.

HRCE stresses the events are disruptive to learning and that in addition to any police consequences, there are consequences for action under the Provincial School Code of Conduct Policy.