Fatal industrial incident in Mississauga referred to Ministry of Labour

The Ministry of Labour has been called in after a fatal industrial incident in Mississauga, officials say.

Peel Regional Police told Global News they were called to an address on Wharton Glen Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Monday for an industrial incident.

Officers offered few details but said one person had died and the Ministry of Labour, which probes serious industrial incidents in Ontario, had been contacted.

Paramedics told Global News one person had been declared deceased at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.