Manitoba RCMP investigate seemingly random machete attacks

RCMP in Thompson, Man., are looking for a group of suspects who are believed to be targeting random people and attacking them with a machete.

Police said they were first called Saturday around 12:30 a.m. about a 33-year-old man who had made his way to the local hospital after being injured with an edged weapon.

The man, police said, had been approached by a group of three or four young men in the Brandon Crescent area who asked him for a cigarette before assaulting him with the weapon, which police believe to be a machete.

Less than two hours later, officers were flagged down by a woman, also 33, who said she had been assaulted under similar circumstances — by a group of young men who asked for a cigarette before attacking her with an edged weapon.

Both victims have been treated and released from hospital.

“These attacks appear to be random and aimed at vulnerable people walking alone at night,” detachment commander Staff Sgt. Dave Michaud said.

“We are asking everyone to be extra vigilant when out and about at night, and to avoid walking alone in the early morning hours, if possible. The RCMP is increasing patrols in the area, and is actively canvassing for information.”

RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Thompson detachment at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.