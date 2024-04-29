Calgary school principal charged with possessing, accessing child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary school principal has been charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.

In a news release Monday morning, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said they were notified in January by the RCMP’s national child exploitation crime centre of a man allegedly uploading child sexual abuse materials via Skype.

The suspect’s home was searched and a number of phones and computers were seized, ALERT said.

“A preliminary forensic analysis of the seized devices found child sexual abuse materials on his work-issued cellphone,” ALERT said in a news release.

On April 16, Bruce Campbell, 61, was charged with possessing and accessing child pornography. Campbell was employed as a principal at Sacred Health Elementary School in Calgary, according to ALERT.

“Currently we believe these offences are solely related to online activities, but can appreciate how parents and students would be shocked and concerned about these charges,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger with ALERT’s internet child exploitation unit (ICE).

In a statement, the Calgary Catholic School District said it is shocked and saddened by the information.

“This principal is no longer employed at our district. We take these allegations very seriously and are fully cooperating with ALERT in their investigation,” the statement read.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. District counsellors are available as always to support students. Our thoughts and prayers are with anyone who has been impacted.”

ALERT said while the investigation and charges are related to online offences, the nature of Campbell’s employment put him in a position of trust and authority.

ALERT’s ICE unit is asking anyone with information about the case to come forward to police.

Campbell was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on May 10.