Woman assaulted after confronting homeowner about hidden camera: police

The discovery of a hidden camera resulted in assault charges for a Guelph man, police say.
Guelph police were called to a home on Speedvale Avenue West last Thursday.
A woman told investigators that she had been staying with an acquaintance for a few days when she noticed a camera in a room where she changed her clothes.
Investigators say the woman later confronted the homeowner but was struck several times with a baseball bat and had her cell phone broken.
They say the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries including a broken hand.
A 46-year-old man was arrested and held for a bail hearing.
