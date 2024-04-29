Menu

Crime

Woman assaulted after confronting homeowner about hidden camera: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 29, 2024 2:53 pm
1 min read
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
A woman told Guelph police that she had been staying with an acquaintance for a few days when she noticed a camera in a room where she changed her clothes. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
The discovery of a hidden camera resulted in assault charges for a Guelph man, police say.

Guelph police were called to a home on Speedvale Avenue West last Thursday.

A woman told investigators that she had been staying with an acquaintance for a few days when she noticed a camera in a room where she changed her clothes.

Investigators say the woman later confronted the homeowner but was struck several times with a baseball bat and had her cell phone broken.

They say the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries including a broken hand.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

 

