Teens face long list of drug, weapons charges after northern Manitoba hostage incident

Police in northern Manitoba have two 15-year-olds behind bars after an armed hostage situation over the weekend.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) officers at Opaskwayak Cree Nation were called to a home in the community Saturday afternoon, where they said a woman had been held hostage with a gun. Two suspects had already fled the scene when police arrived.

With the help of an RCMP police dog unit, the two teenage suspects were tracked down and were found with a large quantity of meth, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, police say.

Two teens from Ontario have an upcoming court date in The Pas, where they’re facing a laundry list of charges, including multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, forcible confinement, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and pointing a firearm.

MFNPS continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the OCN detachment at 204-623-8200 or the MFNPS tip line at 1-833-978-0048, or email tips@mfnp.ca.

