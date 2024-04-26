Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

DNA leads Guelph police to break-and-enter suspect

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 26, 2024 10:19 am
1 min read
Guelph police say DNA was used to nab a break and enter suspect. View image in full screen
Guelph police say DNA was used to nab a break and enter suspect. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An arrest has been made in an eight-month investigation into a break in at a west-end Guelph business.

Guelph police were called to the business on Fife Road back on Sept. 1, 2023.

Investigators say someone attempted to gain entry into the building by breaking a glass door. They say that resulted in the suspect cutting himself and left traces of blood at the scene.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators say samples were collected and taken to the Centre of Forensic Science for analysis.

On March 25, they were alerted that the blood taken from the scene matched a person in the national DNA database.

Trending Now

On Thursday, police picked up a 35-year-old man and he is facing charges.

He is being held for a bail hearing set for next Thursday, May 2.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices