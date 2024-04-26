DNA leads Guelph police to break-and-enter suspect

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in an eight-month investigation into a break in at a west-end Guelph business.

Guelph police were called to the business on Fife Road back on Sept. 1, 2023.

Investigators say someone attempted to gain entry into the building by breaking a glass door. They say that resulted in the suspect cutting himself and left traces of blood at the scene.

Investigators say samples were collected and taken to the Centre of Forensic Science for analysis.

On March 25, they were alerted that the blood taken from the scene matched a person in the national DNA database.

On Thursday, police picked up a 35-year-old man and he is facing charges.

He is being held for a bail hearing set for next Thursday, May 2.