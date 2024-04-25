RCMP investigate homicide in Oxbow, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP remain at the scene of what has been deemed a homicide in Oxbow, Sask.

Carlyle RCMP say on Wednesday, they received a report of a potential homicide.

RCMP major crimes began its investigation, which included a search of the Oxbow landfill. No human remains were found.

On Thursday around noon, RCMP found a dead woman in a rural location in the RM of Moose Mountain.

“Investigators do not believe there are any additional victims,” RCMP said in a release. “The identity of the female will be confirmed in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

“Her death is a homicide.”

Tyler Shaw, 27, from Gainsborough, Sask., has been arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Regina provincial court on Friday.

A second man was taken into custody in Oxbow Thursday after continued investigation.

RCMP will continue to investigate on White Bear First Nation, in the RM of Moose Mountain and in Oxbow.

Oxbow is located roughly 254 kilometres southeast of Regina.