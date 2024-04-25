2 arrested and charged with murder in 2022 Westwood death: Edmonton police

A man who has already been charged in two other homicides is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the 2022 homicide of a 39-year-old man in northwest Edmonton.
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, police responded to a “trouble unknown” call in a suite in the Westwood area, near 119th Avenue and 105th Street.
They went inside and found the 39-year-old man in medical distress. Paramedics later declared the man dead.
The medical examiner identified the deceased as Kyle Syryda, 39. The cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide.
On Sunday, April 7, 2024, Germaine Houle, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, investigators arrested and charged Martin Dubitski, 40, with second-degree murder.
Police said Dubitski was already in custody after being charged on Jan. 9, 2023, with first-degree murder in the deaths of Deidre Aldridge and Daniel Grandbois in 2021.
Comments