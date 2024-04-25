Menu

Crime

2 arrested and charged with murder in 2022 Westwood death: Edmonton police

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 3:21 pm
Edmonton police cruiser View image in full screen
An Edmonton police vehicle. Eric Beck/Global News
A man who has already been charged in two other homicides is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the 2022 homicide of a 39-year-old man in northwest Edmonton.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, police responded to a “trouble unknown” call in a suite in the Westwood area, near 119th Avenue and 105th Street.

They went inside and found the 39-year-old man in medical distress. Paramedics later declared the man dead.

The medical examiner identified the deceased as Kyle Syryda, 39. The cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide.

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, Germaine Houle, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, investigators arrested and charged Martin Dubitski, 40, with second-degree murder.

Police said Dubitski was already in custody after being charged on Jan. 9, 2023, with first-degree murder in the deaths of Deidre Aldridge and Daniel Grandbois in 2021.

