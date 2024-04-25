2 arrested and charged with murder in 2022 Westwood death: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who has already been charged in two other homicides is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the 2022 homicide of a 39-year-old man in northwest Edmonton.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, police responded to a “trouble unknown” call in a suite in the Westwood area, near 119th Avenue and 105th Street.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They went inside and found the 39-year-old man in medical distress. Paramedics later declared the man dead.

The medical examiner identified the deceased as Kyle Syryda, 39. The cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide.

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, Germaine Houle, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, investigators arrested and charged Martin Dubitski, 40, with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Dubitski was already in custody after being charged on Jan. 9, 2023, with first-degree murder in the deaths of Deidre Aldridge and Daniel Grandbois in 2021.