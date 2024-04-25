Menu

Crime

Accidental 911 call leads to impaired driving arrest north of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 11:10 am
1 min read
A set of car keys
Peterborough County OPP arrested a man for impaired driving following a crash in Trent Lakes early on April 25, 2024. File / Getty Images
A man who claimed he had made an accidental call to 911 ended up being arrested for impaired driving following a crash north of Peterborough, Ont. early Thursday.

Peterborough County OPP say just after midnight, officers were dispatched after what was initially reported as an accidental 911 call.

However, police say the 911 dispatcher reported that the caller was claiming they were somewhere else other than where the call was shown to originating within the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

Officers patrolled the area and located a vehicle which had gone off the road and struck a street. No one was in the vehicle but police determined it belonged to the 911 caller.

A short time later the suspect was located and assessed as impaired.

The 40-year-old man from Trent Lakes was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), and one count each of failure to report an accident, failure to remain at an accident, failure to properly wear a seat belt and failure to stop at a stop sign.

His driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 4.

