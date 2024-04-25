‘High-risk police situation’ forces shelter-in-place for northern Alberta First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in northern Alberta are telling residents on a First Nation to shelter in place as they deal with a “high-risk police situation.”

In a news release sent just after 7:10 a.m., RCMP said all residents of John D’Or Prairie need to stay inside their homes, lock their doors and follow the directions of police officers.

Police said they are on scene of a high-risk situation at a resident in John D’Or Prairie. The incident is contained to the residence, according to police.

No further information about the incident was released.

Police are asking people not to post the actions of police on social media.

— More to come…