Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘High-risk police situation’ forces shelter-in-place for northern Alberta First Nation

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 10:32 am
1 min read
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in northern Alberta are telling residents on a First Nation to shelter in place as they deal with a “high-risk police situation.”

In a news release sent just after 7:10 a.m., RCMP said all residents of John D’Or Prairie need to stay inside their homes, lock their doors and follow the directions of police officers.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said they are on scene of a high-risk situation at a resident in John D’Or Prairie. The incident is contained to the residence, according to police.

No further information about the incident was released.

Police are asking people not to post the actions of police on social media.

— More to come…

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices