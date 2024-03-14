Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Alberta RCMP lift Parkland County shelter-in-place advisory, details about ‘incident’ not released

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 8:30 am
1 min read
‘Incident’ sees Albera RCMP issue shelter-in-place advisory for some Parkland County residents
WATCH ABOVE: The RCMP asked some people living west of Edmonton to shelter in place to ensure they remain safe Thursday morning as police officers searched for suspects in connection with an "incident."
A shelter-in-place advisory issued by Alberta RCMP for an area in Parkland County on Thursday morning has been lifted.

The RCMP said it was lifting the advisory at 6:50 a.m.

At 5:21 a.m., the RCMP had asked some people living west of Edmonton to shelter in place to ensure they remain safe as police officers looked for suspects in connection with an undisclosed “incident.”

“Parkland RCMP are currently in the area on Highway 627, between Range Road 24 and Highway 770, in Parkland County, searching for suspects,” police said in their initial news release. “Police are asking residents in this area to lock their doors and stay inside. Please ensure your vehicles are locked and the keys are not in them.

“For public and police safety, please do not post the actions of police on social media.”

In an update released just before 7 a.m., the RCMP did not provide any further details about the “incident” or say if any suspects had been found, but said “the investigation continues” and that more details were expected to be released “in another update.”

 

