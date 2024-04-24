Menu

Crime

Punnichy RCMP seize meth, cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis during drug trafficking investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 4:38 pm
2 min read
RCMP say a number of fires in the Punnichy area over the past week and a half are suspicious and are warning homeowners in the area to be vigilant. View image in full screen
Four people face numerous charges following a drug trafficking investigation which took place in George Gordon First Nation and Punnichy, Sask. File / Global News
The Punnichy RCMP has seized approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine, approximately four grams of fentanyl, a machete, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a sum of cash.

Last Friday, police received a report of potentially armed individuals travelling in a vehicle on the George Gordon First Nation. Police located the vehicle, which was parked in front of a residence on the First Nation. Officers approached the vehicle and they located and seized the items.

Two men and a 20-year-old woman were arrested at the scene.

Police charged 30-year-old Joshua Fayant from George Gordon First Nation with two counts of possession for trafficking, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police also charged 20-year-old Tylena Favel from Kawacatoose First Nation with two counts of possession for trafficking and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Favel was also charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer and five counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police said the other man was arrested at the scene but was later released without any charges.

“On April 20, 2024, Punnichy RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Punnichy as part of a drug trafficking investigation,” police stated in a release.

“Officers located and seized approximately 114 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 25 grams of cocaine, approximately 17 grams of fentanyl, over 100 grams of cannabis, drug trafficking paraphernalia, a crossbow, a throwing star, numerous knives, and a sum of cash.”

Police arrested and charged 37-year-old Quentin Desjarlais from Punnichy with numerous charges including three counts of possession for trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The second person arrested and charged at the scene is identified as 24-year-old Shaylon Mooswa also from Punnichy. Mooswa faces numerous charges including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police stated that the four accused appeared in Regina Provincial Court on April 22.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

