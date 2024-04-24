172 people arrested as police target ‘organized retail crime’ in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say 172 people have been arrested as officers target “organized retail crime” in Vaughan.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that they have laid 358 charges and recovered more than $150,000 worth of stolen property.

The Theft Project began on Dec. 6, police said, in collaboration with Vaughan Mills, the Retail Council of Canada and retail loss prevention officers.

The main goal of the project has been to reduce financial losses for retailers in the community while also addressing retail crime and enhancing security, police said.

High-risk locations were identified based on historical data as well as information provided by retailers, police data and current cases, officers said.

“Shoplifting has transitioned from sporadic, small-scale theft to a highly organized criminal enterprise contributing to monetary losses in the billions and threatens the safety and security of our community members for both retailers and consumers,” police said.

Among the charges announced Wednesday were 186 counts of theft under $5,000, four counts of theft over $5,000, 28 counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, six counts of resisting arrest, 11 counts of failing to comply, and assault causing bodily harm.

Police said the project is ongoing.