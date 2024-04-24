Edmonton police release footage of suspects in extortion of South Asian community

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have released a number of surveillance videos they hope will help identify suspects involved in Project Gaslight, the extortion series targeting members of the South Asian community.

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating 34 events since October related to this specific extortion.

No injuries have been reported in the shooting events, EPS said, but a firefighter was hurt at one of the arsons.

Between the arsons and shootings, roughly $10 million in property has been damaged, police said.

On Wednesday, EPS detectives released several surveillance videos of suspects.

“Since the investigation began, we’ve been working to obtain and review large volumes of surveillance video obtained from the scenes of several arsons connected to Project Gaslight, as well as footage from stores and gas stations where the suspects purchased gas cans and fuel allegedly used to commit the arsons,” Det. Devin Kokoski said.

“After reviewing the video and identifying as many of the suspects as we could, we’re now releasing it to the public in the hopes they can identify the remaining suspects and provide us with information to fill in the gaps about their activities on the dates in question.”

Nov. 6, 2023 gas can

On Nov. 6, 2023, in the area of 16th Avenue and 12th Street, three suspects are seen getting out of a vehicle with a gas can. They’re later seen running back to the same vehicle.

Police are looking for information on the identities of the three suspects in the video and any information on their activities on Nov. 6.

Nov. 24, 2023, in Leduc

On Nov. 24, 2023, three suspects are seen approaching a home on Meadowview Way in Leduc with a gas can.

Police are seeking information on the identities of the three suspects and any information on their activities on Nov. 24.

On Dec. 14, 2023, at a residence in the area of 42 Avenue and 38A Street in Beaumont, surveillance video shows two suspects approaching a home, breaking into it, and starting a fire. Supplied/Edmonton police

Dec. 14, 2023, in Beaumont

On Dec. 14, 2023, at a home in the area of 42nd Avenue and 38A Street in Beaumont, surveillance video shows two suspects approaching a home, breaking into it and starting a fire.

Police want to identify the person carrying the red jerry can, wearing white shoes and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Police are also looking for any information on the pair’s activities on Dec. 14.

Dec. 31, 2023, SUV and Mercedes

On Dec. 31, 2023, a suspect driving an SUV is seen arriving at a home in the area of 16th Avenue and 12th Street, then later driving away shortly before smoke starts coming from the building.

Prior to the fire, a newer model, white, four-door Mercedes with heavily tinted windows was also seen circling the area.

Police are looking for any information on both vehicles, their owners and their activities on Dec. 31.

Jan. 28 at Parsons Road Walmart

On Jan. 28, 2024, two men are seen going into a Walmart at 1203 Parsons Road, purchasing a gas can and walking out of the store.

Police want to identify the suspect in the camouflage jacket. The other suspect has been identified.

Also on Jan. 28, 2024, a male suspect carrying a gas can is seen entering and exiting a 7/11 at 803 Saddleback Road, and later filling the can at the pumps. Supplied/Edmonton police

Jan. 28 at Saddleback Road 7/11

Also on Jan. 28, 2024, a man carrying a gas can is seen going into and then leaving a 7/11 at 803 Saddleback Road. He’s later seen filling the can at the pumps.

This suspect has been identified, and police are looking for any information about his activities on this date.

Anyone who has information about any of the suspects shown, or about the events related to this crime series is asked to contact police immediately at projectgaslight@edmontonpolice.ca or 780-391-4279.