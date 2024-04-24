Menu

Crime

Spiritwood RCMP search for Edmonton man following reported breach of conditions

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 1:04 pm
1 min read
Police are asking the public to report any information on the whereabouts of Nathaniel Sakebow after they received a report he tampered with the electronic monitoring device.
Police are asking the public to report any information on the whereabouts of Nathaniel Sakebow after they received a report he tampered with the electronic monitoring device. Photo supplied / Saskatchewan RCMP
Spiritwood RCMP say they are searching for a 33-year-old Edmonton man they allege tampered with his electronic monitoring device, which has left his whereabouts unknown.

Nathaniel Sakebow was arrested and charged with manslaughter on July 15, 2023, in a homicide on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Following his court appearance on April 19, he was released on conditions including GPS electronic monitoring and a 24-hour curfew.

“On April 23, 2024, officers received a report that Nathaniel Sakebow had tampered with the electronic monitoring device,” police stated. “A warrant has been issued for his arrest for breaching court-ordered conditions. Spiritwood RCMP is actively working to locate and arrest him.”

Spiritwood RCMP are asking the public to report sightings and information on the whereabouts of Sakebow. He is described as five feet seven inches tall and approximately 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police stated that Sakebow is known to travel to Pelican Lake First Nation and Witchekan Lake First Nation, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

“If you see Nathaniel Sakebow, do not approach him,” police stated. “Report sightings or information to your local police jurisdiction. Dial 310-RCMP to reach your local RCMP detachment.”

Police added that information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or saskcrimestoppers.com.

