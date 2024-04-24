Nylander could play Game 3; Matthews skips skate

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – William Nylander appears to be closing in on a return to the Maple Leafs’ lineup.

The star winger’s status for Game 3 of Toronto’s first-round playoff matchup with the Boston Bruins — as it has been all series — is also up in the air.

Nylander took part in line rushes alongside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg at Wednesday’s morning skate after missing Games 1 and 2 with an undisclosed injury, but stayed out late on the ice at Scotiabank Arena with the team’s projected scratches.

“There’s a chance,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of the 27-year-old suiting up with the Original Six showdown knotted at a game apiece. “Everything for him is how he responds, and take it from there.”

Leafs winger Nick Robertson, who replaced Nylander in the lineup, didn’t stay out late with the scratches, which suggested he’s expecting to play.

Toronto centre Auston Matthews was absent from the session, but Keefe said the team simply decided to keep him off the ice. The sniper scored the winner and added two assists as part of a monster performance in Monday’s 3-2 victory in Boston.

Nylander played all 82 games in the regular season, putting up 40 goals for the second straight campaign and setting a career-high with 98 points, but registered just four assists over his final 11 contests.

“He means a lot to this team,” said Leafs winger Mitch Marner, who’s without a point in the series. “He’s done a lot for us offensively to make our team excel.”

Nylander has missed time due to illness at different points in his career, but hadn’t been sidelined with an injury since November 2016 until this series.

The Leafs and Bruins are meeting for the fourth time in 12 years in the first round. Boston won the three previous series — 2013, 2018 and 2019 — in seven games.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was asked about the uncertainty around Nylander’s status.

“I’m hoping he’s not playing,” he deadpanned.

Nylander had four goals and 10 points in 11 playoff games last spring as Toronto won a series for the first time in nearly two decades. He’s combined for 17 goals and 40 points in 50 career post-season contests.

“We’ve had some guys go out with major things and some guys really step up — nothing really different now,” Marner said. “Just make sure we’re doing the same thing, same course, trusting everyone through the lineup.”

The Leafs and Bruins will have 48 hours off between Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven series.

Keefe has been pleased with his group’s response minus one of its key contributors through six periods of playoff hockey.

“You keep pressing on,” he said. “Our game plan, if Willy comes back in the lineup, it doesn’t change. How you need to play and what’s required to win at this time of year is the same no matter who’s in or out.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.

