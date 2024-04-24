Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead in 2nd violent incident along White Rock promenade this week

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 11:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man dead in second violent incident in White Rock this week'
Man dead in second violent incident in White Rock this week
One man is dead following the second violent incident along the White Rock promenade in recent days. Andrea Macpherson reports police have not yet said how the man died or if the two incidents are related.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide investigators have been called out to the White Rock, B.C., promenade following a second violent incident in the area this week.

A man died in an incident that took place around 9:15 p.m. near Marine and Cypress.

Police are not saying how the man died, but witnesses recall seeing first responders performing life-saving measures on the victim. The man reportedly died on scene and photos from the area show a tarp covering a body on the ground.

IHIT was investigating the scene Tuesday night and a large area of the promenade remained behind police tape Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, a single bouquet of flowers had been placed at the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Local resident Brad Sakiyama says while he didn’t see the incident, he arrived as first responders were attempting to revive the victim and police had blocked off the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been here 13 years on the (White Rock Beach) hump here, and we’ve never had any crime like this or violence,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Stabbing victim was on his first visit to famous White Rock Pier'
Stabbing victim was on his first visit to famous White Rock Pier
Trending Now

It’s the second violent incident near the White Rock pier in recent days. Just 500 metres away, another man was stabbed in the neck on Sunday in a seemingly random attack.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

On Monday, White Rock Mayor Megan Knight said she had not heard any reports of a significant spike in crime in the community, but the city is looking into ways to improve community safety, including installing more CCTV cameras.

Knight’s state of the city address, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed, but it’s unclear if it is connected to either of the incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of White Rock says it will be holding a press conference Wednesday in light of the recent incidents near the pier.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices