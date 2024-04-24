Man dead in 2nd violent incident along White Rock promenade this week

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have been called out to the White Rock, B.C., promenade following a second violent incident in the area this week.

A man died in an incident that took place around 9:15 p.m. near Marine and Cypress.

Police are not saying how the man died, but witnesses recall seeing first responders performing life-saving measures on the victim. The man reportedly died on scene and photos from the area show a tarp covering a body on the ground.

IHIT was investigating the scene Tuesday night and a large area of the promenade remained behind police tape Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, a single bouquet of flowers had been placed at the scene.

Local resident Brad Sakiyama says while he didn’t see the incident, he arrived as first responders were attempting to revive the victim and police had blocked off the area.

“I’ve been here 13 years on the (White Rock Beach) hump here, and we’ve never had any crime like this or violence,” he said.

It’s the second violent incident near the White Rock pier in recent days. Just 500 metres away, another man was stabbed in the neck on Sunday in a seemingly random attack.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

On Monday, White Rock Mayor Megan Knight said she had not heard any reports of a significant spike in crime in the community, but the city is looking into ways to improve community safety, including installing more CCTV cameras.

Knight’s state of the city address, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed, but it’s unclear if it is connected to either of the incidents.

The City of White Rock says it will be holding a press conference Wednesday in light of the recent incidents near the pier.